Jefferies Financial Group Trims EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Target Price to $11.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

EVCM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 19.36.

Shares of EVCM opened at 9.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.75. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of 8.73 and a twelve month high of 23.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of 12.27 and a 200-day moving average of 13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.07 by -0.08. The company had revenue of 135.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 130.38 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. PSG Equity L.L.C. bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $571,349,000. Standard Investments LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $68,920,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $58,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EverCommerce by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after buying an additional 2,139,198 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $19,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

