Jefferies Financial Group Trims Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Target Price to $130.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.21.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $118.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. American National Bank increased its holdings in Paychex by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Paychex by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

