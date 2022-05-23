Jefferies Financial Group Trims RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Target Price to $80.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RNG. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.68.

RNG opened at $64.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.75. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $59.04 and a 1 year high of $315.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.93.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $705,842.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,279.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

