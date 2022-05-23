Jefferies Financial Group Trims Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Target Price to $8.50

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s previous close.

SUMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $7.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $878.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.27. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.1% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

