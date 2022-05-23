Jefferies Financial Group Trims VMware (NYSE:VMW) Target Price to $105.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VMW. FBN Securities dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.05.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $95.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. VMware has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $167.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of VMware by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after acquiring an additional 273,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,859,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,464,269,000 after acquiring an additional 85,459 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after buying an additional 143,362 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

