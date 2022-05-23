Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BKHYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

BKHYY stock opened at $46.27 on Monday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

