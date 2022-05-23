Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Monro, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Monro in a report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monro’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday.

Monro stock opened at $38.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94. Monro has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $65.30.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.26). Monro had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Monro by 21.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Monro during the first quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

