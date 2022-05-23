JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.50 million-$278.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $273.36 million.JFrog also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $19.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59. JFrog has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $50.31.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. On average, analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $340,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,718,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,074 shares of company stock worth $1,810,144. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,748,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,092,000 after purchasing an additional 387,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,789,000 after purchasing an additional 88,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in JFrog by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 612.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 626,588 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

