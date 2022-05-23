JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.04–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.00 million-$66.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.93 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FROG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

FROG stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 0.88.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. Research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $359,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,718,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,074 shares of company stock worth $1,810,144. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in JFrog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 63.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

