JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,987. JOANN has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $311.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 62.50%. The business had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014. 71.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of JOANN by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOANN by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of JOANN by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JOAN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JOANN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

About JOANN (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.