Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth $35,210,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at $572,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

