John Bean Technologies Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th.

John Bean Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of JBT stock opened at $113.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $469.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.64 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

JBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $32,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $101,397. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

About John Bean Technologies (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.