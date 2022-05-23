John-Paul Savant Sells 150,000 Shares of Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG) Stock

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Rating) insider John-Paul Savant sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 875 ($10.79), for a total transaction of £1,312,500 ($1,617,973.37).

ATG stock opened at GBX 951 ($11.72) on Monday. Auction Technology Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 712 ($8.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,680.44 ($20.72). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 966.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,116.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.00.

Get Auction Technology Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.18) to GBX 1,351 ($16.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, oil and gas, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic moulding, metalworking, woodworking, and food and beverage production industries; and electronics, apparel, homeware, and furniture products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.