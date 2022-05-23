JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) to post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for JOYY’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.44. JOYY reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 226.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JOYY will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover JOYY.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. JOYY had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $663.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

JOYY stock opened at $40.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 0.58. JOYY has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after purchasing an additional 906,900 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 17.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 62,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 753.0% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 196,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 173,186 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in JOYY by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 784,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after buying an additional 22,241 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

