JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Price Target to €1.30

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €1.20 ($1.25) to €1.30 ($1.35) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Saipem from €1.20 ($1.25) to €1.30 ($1.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS SAPMY remained flat at $$2.01 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. Saipem has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $5.34.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

