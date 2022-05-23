JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target to GBX 306

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 306 ($3.77) in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.93) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.70) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.70) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 322.67 ($3.98).
