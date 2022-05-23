JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target to GBX 47

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 34 ($0.42) to GBX 47 ($0.58) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENQ. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 35 ($0.43) to GBX 45 ($0.55) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 25 ($0.31) to GBX 40 ($0.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get EnQuest alerts:

Shares of ENQ stock opened at GBX 36.87 ($0.45) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.70. The stock has a market cap of £695.28 million and a PE ratio of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43. EnQuest has a 12 month low of GBX 16.76 ($0.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 37.35 ($0.46).

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.