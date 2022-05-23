JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $200.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been given a $200.00 price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $119.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $115.02 and a one year high of $172.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 783,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,815,000 after purchasing an additional 76,665 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,682,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,036,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,163.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 36,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

