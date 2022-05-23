JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target to GBX 306

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 306 ($3.77) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.70) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.93) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.07) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 327.67 ($4.04).

LON:WG opened at GBX 242.90 ($2.99) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.46. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 150.70 ($1.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 266.40 ($3.28). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 191.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 199.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62.

In other news, insider David Kemp bought 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £4,259.20 ($5,250.49). Also, insider Robin Watson purchased 3,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £6,558.06 ($8,084.39).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

