Judges Scientific’s (JDG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

LON:JDG opened at GBX 7,600 ($93.69) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,006.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,504.74. Judges Scientific has a 52-week low of GBX 5,740 ($70.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,800 ($108.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £480.40 million and a PE ratio of 38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

