Judges Scientific’s (JDG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
LON:JDG opened at GBX 7,600 ($93.69) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,006.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,504.74. Judges Scientific has a 52-week low of GBX 5,740 ($70.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,800 ($108.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £480.40 million and a PE ratio of 38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87.
Judges Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.