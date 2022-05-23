Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given New CHF 65 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 68 to CHF 65 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $9.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.