Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Kainos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:KNNNF opened at $25.55 on Monday. Kainos Group has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including cloud and engineering, data and artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and service and experience design for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.