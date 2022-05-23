Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 15.10 Per Share

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.19) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $7.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of KNOS opened at GBX 1,260.70 ($15.54) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,248.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,524.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Kainos Group has a 12 month low of GBX 995.50 ($12.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,100 ($25.89).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kainos Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,100 ($25.89) to GBX 1,200 ($14.79) in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,880 ($23.18) to GBX 1,400 ($17.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including cloud and engineering, data and artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and service and experience design for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

