Katharina Beumelburg Sells 4,200 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,284,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,624,213. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $37.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 18.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 101,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 55,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after buying an additional 17,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

