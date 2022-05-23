Katharina Beumelburg Sells 4,200 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,284,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,624,213. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $37.20.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.51.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 18.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 101,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 55,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after buying an additional 17,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.
About Schlumberger (Get Rating)
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
