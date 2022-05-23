KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
NYSE:KB opened at $45.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. KB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34.
About KB Financial Group (Get Rating)
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
