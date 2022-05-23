KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

NYSE:KB opened at $45.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. KB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after acquiring an additional 278,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 245.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,497,000 after buying an additional 252,502 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 613,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,306,000 after buying an additional 217,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,970,000 after buying an additional 178,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

