Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.08-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.80.

Kellogg stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.80. 32,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average is $65.08.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.67%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $10,824,091.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,754,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,328,560.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,061,095 shares of company stock valued at $70,585,752. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Kellogg by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

