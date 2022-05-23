Kelly J. Kennedy Sells 3,694 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $11,709.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 624,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,357.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $3.15. 1,530,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,813. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.20 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Honest had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Honest from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter valued at about $840,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth about $4,229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 198.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honest (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.