Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Kelly Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Kelly Services has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kelly Services has a payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $18.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.03. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 43.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kelly Services by 16.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 66.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

