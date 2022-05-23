Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

KMPR stock opened at $46.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.87. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.48.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.23. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kemper will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kemper in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

