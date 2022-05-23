Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) to announce $3.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.44 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $3.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $13.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.64 billion to $13.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.17 billion to $14.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th.

NYSE KDP opened at $34.58 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

