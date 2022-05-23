Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research report on Saturday. They set a hold rating for the company.
Key Tronic stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.53. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
