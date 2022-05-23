Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research report on Saturday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.53. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTCC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 265,186 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Key Tronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Key Tronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.