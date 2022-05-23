KeyCorp Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Worthington Industries in a report released on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.20.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of WOR opened at $43.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.44. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $68.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

In related news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $457,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after acquiring an additional 526,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after buying an additional 307,667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,007,000 after buying an additional 108,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,580,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,267,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

