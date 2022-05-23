KeyCorp Comments on Ryerson Holding Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryerson in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryerson’s FY2022 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.35. Ryerson had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryerson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 18.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 243.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 135.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

