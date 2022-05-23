KeyCorp Weighs in on Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $5.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.06. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $75.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.18. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $28,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

