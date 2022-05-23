Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $145.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Keysight reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2022 results beating both the top-line and bottom-line estimates. The company is witnessing growth in both segments, driven by solid demand for semiconductor measurement solutions as semiconductor firms are increasingly developing chips based on process technology. Accelerated 5G deployments, 6G-related research applications and investments in 400G/ 800G Ethernet for data centers bode well. Moreover, rising demand for power management applications is a key catalyst for growth. However, the pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions, forex volatility due to international exposure and increasing operating expenses are concerns. Uncertainties related to the trade war with China are likely to remain an overhang. Integration risks due to acquisition binge pose another challenge for the company.”

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Shares of KEYS traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,069. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.89 and its 200 day moving average is $169.59.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,879,895,000 after purchasing an additional 334,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,252,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,704,204,000 after purchasing an additional 247,231 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,990,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $630,307,000 after purchasing an additional 212,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $705,536,000 after purchasing an additional 114,603 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.