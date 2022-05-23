Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $129.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.38.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE KMB opened at $128.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.