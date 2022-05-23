Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given New €70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from €80.00 ($83.33) to €70.00 ($72.92) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KGSPY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($123.96) to €115.00 ($119.79) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €102.00 ($106.25) to €103.00 ($107.29) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($96.88) to €95.00 ($98.96) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Shares of KGSPY traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $126.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.27 and its 200 day moving average is $102.76.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

