Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.15 EPS.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.37. 5,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. The business had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 50.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,075,000 after purchasing an additional 306,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,247,000 after buying an additional 88,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,659,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,848,000 after acquiring an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after acquiring an additional 19,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

