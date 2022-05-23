Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.00 million-$650.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $642.03 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.75-$4.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KTB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.20.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,147. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.