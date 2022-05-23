Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Koppers alerts:

KOP stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Koppers has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.19.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $459.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Koppers by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 122.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.