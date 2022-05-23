Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) PT Lowered to $13.00

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 241.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KRON. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ KRON opened at $3.81 on Monday. Kronos Bio has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $216.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Kronos Bio ( NASDAQ:KRON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Kronos Bio will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kronos Bio news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,322.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger bought 90,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $348,265.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,064.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 148.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 60.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 134.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

