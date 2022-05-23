Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.60.

KRYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of KRYS opened at $59.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.99. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

