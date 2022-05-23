Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 260 to CHF 269 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 290 to CHF 300 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $52.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 80.89% and a net margin of 6.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

