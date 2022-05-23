Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms recently commented on KURA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KURA stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $838.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.