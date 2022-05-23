Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.88-$4.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LAMR traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.13. 6,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,265. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $93.42 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.20.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

LAMR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.