Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LANC. Cowen began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $121.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.95 and a 200-day moving average of $156.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.16. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $403.49 million during the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.73%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

