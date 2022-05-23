Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark cut Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of LANC opened at $121.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.16. Lancaster Colony has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average is $156.42.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $403.49 million during the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.73%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.70 per share, with a total value of $97,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,928.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 206.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

