Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAZ. StockNews.com cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Lazard by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter.

LAZ stock opened at $33.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.44. Lazard has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The business had revenue of $716.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

