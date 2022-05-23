Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Price Target Cut to GBX 200

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 165 ($2.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 205 ($2.53).

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

LTG stock opened at GBX 124.03 ($1.53) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.55. Learning Technologies Group has a 12 month low of GBX 112.70 ($1.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 238.20 ($2.94). The firm has a market cap of £976.50 million and a P/E ratio of 65.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 149.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 161.66.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.