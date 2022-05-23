Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.02-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Leslie’s stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.19. 509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,175. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $31.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leslie’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.73.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $112,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $294,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

